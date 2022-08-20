Equinox Gold Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:EQX) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Equinox Gold Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:EQX – Get Rating) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $11.16.

EQX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Desjardins dropped their target price on Equinox Gold from C$12.00 to C$11.25 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Equinox Gold from C$14.50 to C$14.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. TD Securities reduced their price target on shares of Equinox Gold from $10.00 to $9.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Scotiabank downgraded shares of Equinox Gold from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Equinox Gold from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, May 20th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Equinox Gold

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Creative Planning grew its stake in shares of Equinox Gold by 16.7% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 38,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,000 after acquiring an additional 5,500 shares during the last quarter. Stansberry Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Equinox Gold by 115.5% in the 2nd quarter. Stansberry Asset Management LLC now owns 33,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,000 after acquiring an additional 17,729 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Equinox Gold by 102.1% in the 2nd quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 230,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,021,000 after acquiring an additional 116,235 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Equinox Gold by 568.6% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 327,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,455,000 after purchasing an additional 278,600 shares during the period. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new position in Equinox Gold during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $140,000. Institutional investors own 35.13% of the company’s stock.

Equinox Gold Trading Down 3.3 %

About Equinox Gold

Shares of EQX opened at $3.80 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $1.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -126.67 and a beta of 1.19. Equinox Gold has a 12 month low of $3.75 and a 12 month high of $9.07. The company has a current ratio of 2.89, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Equinox Gold Corp. engages in the operation, acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties. The company primarily explores for gold and silver deposits. Its properties include the Aurizona gold mine located in Maranhão State; the RDM gold mine located in Minas Gerais State; and Fazenda gold mine and the Santa Luz gold mine located in Bahia State, Brazil.

