Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS) Shares Purchased by L & S Advisors Inc

L & S Advisors Inc boosted its stake in Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS – Get Rating) by 2.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 145,313 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,980 shares during the period. Equity LifeStyle Properties comprises approximately 1.3% of L & S Advisors Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. L & S Advisors Inc owned 0.08% of Equity LifeStyle Properties worth $11,114,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,515,744 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,272,449,000 after purchasing an additional 553,865 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in Equity LifeStyle Properties by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,800,900 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $686,611,000 after purchasing an additional 441,630 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Equity LifeStyle Properties by 5.0% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,829,541 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $369,364,000 after purchasing an additional 228,094 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Equity LifeStyle Properties by 9.3% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,924,876 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $300,201,000 after purchasing an additional 333,692 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties in the fourth quarter worth $287,372,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.90% of the company’s stock.

Get Equity LifeStyle Properties alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

ELS has been the subject of several recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties from $87.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $77.00 price objective on shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties from $89.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Colliers Securities set a $92.00 price target on shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties in a report on Friday, July 15th. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $84.86.

Equity LifeStyle Properties Stock Up 0.0 %

NYSE ELS traded up $0.02 during trading on Friday, reaching $75.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 629,247 shares, compared to its average volume of 711,893. The company has a current ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 0.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.13 billion, a PE ratio of 49.95, a PEG ratio of 5.73 and a beta of 0.60. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $72.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $74.75. Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. has a 1-year low of $67.57 and a 1-year high of $88.70.

Equity LifeStyle Properties (NYSE:ELS – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $365.31 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $331.29 million. Equity LifeStyle Properties had a net margin of 20.28% and a return on equity of 19.19%. Equity LifeStyle Properties’s revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.61 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. will post 2.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Equity LifeStyle Properties Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be given a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th. Equity LifeStyle Properties’s dividend payout ratio is 107.90%.

Equity LifeStyle Properties Profile

(Get Rating)

We are a self-administered, self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT) with headquarters in Chicago. As of January 25, 2021, we own or have an interest in 423 quality properties in 33 states and British Columbia consisting of 161,229 sites.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Equity LifeStyle Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equity LifeStyle Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.