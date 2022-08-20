Ergo (ERG) Market Cap Tops $90.58 Million

Ergo (ERG) traded down 5.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on August 20th. Ergo has a total market capitalization of $90.58 million and approximately $1.02 million worth of Ergo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Ergo coin can now be purchased for about $2.83 or 0.00013461 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Ergo has traded 13% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $21,020.21 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1,567.41 or 0.07456701 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0687 or 0.00000327 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.17 or 0.00024583 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32.08 or 0.00152608 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $53.54 or 0.00254717 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $147.67 or 0.00702531 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $113.30 or 0.00538995 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00001093 BTC.

COUTION LIVE (CTL) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000981 BTC.

Ergo Coin Profile

Ergo (ERG) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Autolykos hashing algorithm. Ergo’s total supply is 35,316,150 coins and its circulating supply is 32,012,428 coins. Ergo’s official Twitter account is @ergoplatformorg and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Ergo is ergoplatform.org.

Ergo Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Ergo builds advanced cryptographic features and radically new DeFi functionality on the rock-solid foundations laid by a decade of blockchain theory and development. Ergo is the open protocol that implements modern scientific ideas in the blockchain area. Ergo operates an open contributor model where anyone is welcome to contribute. EFYT (Ergo First Year Tokens) served the dual purposes of helping to build an early community of stake holders and enthusiasts for Ergo and of raising a small amount of funds for the platform before launch to fund development, promotion etc. EFYT is strictly a Waves token and is not the same as an ERG, which is the Ergo mainnet native token mined after Ergo’s mainnet launch. EFYT were swapped with a fraction of the ERG mined within the first 1 year post mainnet launch (July 1st 2019) “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ergo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ergo should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ergo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

