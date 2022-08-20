Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.08 EPS

Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL – Get Rating) posted its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.08, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $3.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.48 billion. Estée Lauder Companies had a net margin of 13.48% and a return on equity of 43.78%. Estée Lauder Companies’s quarterly revenue was down 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.78 earnings per share. Estée Lauder Companies updated its FY 2023 guidance to $7.39-$7.54 EPS and its Q1 2023 guidance to $1.22-$1.32 EPS.

Estée Lauder Companies Stock Down 3.0 %

NYSE EL opened at $273.28 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $258.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $266.35. Estée Lauder Companies has a one year low of $225.39 and a one year high of $374.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.60. The company has a market cap of $97.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.91, a P/E/G ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 0.97.

Estée Lauder Companies Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be paid a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 30th. Estée Lauder Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.81%.

Insider Activity at Estée Lauder Companies

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other Estée Lauder Companies news, EVP Carl P. Haney sold 548 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $263.88, for a total value of $144,606.24. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,296 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $869,748.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other news, EVP Carl P. Haney sold 548 shares of Estée Lauder Companies stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $263.88, for a total value of $144,606.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 3,296 shares in the company, valued at approximately $869,748.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, EVP Carl P. Haney sold 1,965 shares of Estée Lauder Companies stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.92, for a total value of $467,512.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 4,515 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,074,208.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 13.95% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of EL. Capital World Investors lifted its stake in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 80.2% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 751,713 shares of the company’s stock worth $204,706,000 after acquiring an additional 334,577 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management lifted its stake in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 26.6% in the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 584,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,193,000 after purchasing an additional 122,834 shares during the period. Capital International Investors lifted its stake in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 5.2% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 1,579,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $430,522,000 after purchasing an additional 77,459 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 5.4% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,197,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $326,165,000 after purchasing an additional 61,069 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 321.5% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 71,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,598,000 after purchasing an additional 54,895 shares during the period. 58.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have commented on EL. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $290.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $310.00 to $308.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Estée Lauder Companies from $266.00 to $280.00 in a research note on Friday. UBS Group upped their target price on Estée Lauder Companies from $266.00 to $289.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $300.00 target price on shares of Estée Lauder Companies in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Estée Lauder Companies currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $334.40.

About Estée Lauder Companies

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc manufactures, markets, and sells skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products worldwide. The company offers a range of skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, cleansing devices, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

