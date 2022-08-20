Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.08 EPS

Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.08, Briefing.com reports. Estée Lauder Companies had a net margin of 13.48% and a return on equity of 43.78%. The company had revenue of $3.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.48 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.78 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Estée Lauder Companies updated its FY 2023 guidance to $7.39-$7.54 EPS and its Q1 2023 guidance to $1.22-$1.32 EPS.

Estée Lauder Companies Trading Down 3.0 %

Shares of EL opened at $273.28 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.60. Estée Lauder Companies has a fifty-two week low of $225.39 and a fifty-two week high of $374.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $97.66 billion, a PE ratio of 41.91, a P/E/G ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 0.97. The company’s fifty day moving average is $258.89 and its 200 day moving average is $266.35.

Get Estée Lauder Companies alerts:

Estée Lauder Companies Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be given a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 30th. Estée Lauder Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.81%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Insider Buying and Selling at Estée Lauder Companies

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $266.00 to $280.00 in a report on Friday. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $300.00 price target on shares of Estée Lauder Companies in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. Societe Generale lowered their price target on shares of Estée Lauder Companies to $258.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 16th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $322.00 to $313.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $310.00 to $308.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $334.40.

In other Estée Lauder Companies news, EVP Carl P. Haney sold 548 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $263.88, for a total transaction of $144,606.24. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 3,296 shares in the company, valued at $869,748.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Carl P. Haney sold 1,965 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.92, for a total transaction of $467,512.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,515 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,074,208.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Carl P. Haney sold 548 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $263.88, for a total transaction of $144,606.24. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,296 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $869,748.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 13.95% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Estée Lauder Companies

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in EL. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in Estée Lauder Companies in the first quarter worth about $244,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Estée Lauder Companies by 27.3% in the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 978 shares of the company’s stock worth $267,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the period. Delphia USA Inc. purchased a new stake in Estée Lauder Companies in the first quarter worth about $277,000. Roundview Capital LLC lifted its stake in Estée Lauder Companies by 12.6% in the first quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 1,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $359,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares during the period. Finally, Fort Point Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in Estée Lauder Companies by 39.2% in the first quarter. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $449,000 after acquiring an additional 465 shares during the period. 58.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Estée Lauder Companies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc manufactures, markets, and sells skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products worldwide. The company offers a range of skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, cleansing devices, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Estée Lauder Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Estée Lauder Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.