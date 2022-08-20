Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) Updates Q1 2023 Earnings Guidance

Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL – Get Rating) issued an update on its first quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.22-$1.32 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.88. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.95 billion-$4.04 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.39 billion. Estée Lauder Companies also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $7.39-$7.54 EPS.

NYSE:EL traded down $8.34 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $273.28. 1,448,735 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,155,707. Estée Lauder Companies has a 52 week low of $225.39 and a 52 week high of $374.20. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $258.89 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $266.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The firm has a market cap of $97.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.91, a P/E/G ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 0.97.

Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 18th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.08. Estée Lauder Companies had a return on equity of 43.78% and a net margin of 13.48%. The firm had revenue of $3.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.48 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.78 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Estée Lauder Companies will post 7.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be paid a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 30th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.88%. Estée Lauder Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.81%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Societe Generale dropped their price objective on shares of Estée Lauder Companies to $258.00 and set a na rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 16th. Oppenheimer reiterated an outperform rating and issued a $300.00 price objective on shares of Estée Lauder Companies in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. Edward Jones upgraded Estée Lauder Companies from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Estée Lauder Companies from $290.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $266.00 to $289.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $334.40.

In other news, EVP Carl P. Haney sold 548 shares of Estée Lauder Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $263.88, for a total value of $144,606.24. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,296 shares in the company, valued at approximately $869,748.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Estée Lauder Companies news, EVP Carl P. Haney sold 548 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $263.88, for a total value of $144,606.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,296 shares in the company, valued at approximately $869,748.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Carl P. Haney sold 1,965 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.92, for a total transaction of $467,512.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,515 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,074,208.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 13.95% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in EL. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 22.8% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 27,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,033,000 after purchasing an additional 5,123 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning boosted its holdings in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 20.9% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 9,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,336,000 after buying an additional 1,586 shares in the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 12.6% in the 1st quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 4,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,285,000 after buying an additional 530 shares during the period. Capital World Investors grew its position in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 80.2% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 751,713 shares of the company’s stock worth $204,706,000 after buying an additional 334,577 shares during the period. Finally, Capital International Investors increased its stake in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 1,579,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $430,522,000 after acquiring an additional 77,459 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.85% of the company’s stock.

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc manufactures, markets, and sells skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products worldwide. The company offers a range of skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, cleansing devices, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

