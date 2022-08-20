EventChain (EVC) Trading 16% Lower Over Last 7 Days

EventChain (EVC) traded down 4.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on August 20th. Over the last seven days, EventChain has traded down 16% against the U.S. dollar. One EventChain coin can currently be bought for $0.0013 or 0.00000006 BTC on major exchanges. EventChain has a total market cap of $39,924.68 and $10,541.00 worth of EventChain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004759 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $21,003.96 or 0.99922690 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004753 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004754 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00003683 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002432 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $26.56 or 0.00126372 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 34.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.40 or 0.00101800 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.76 or 0.00032159 BTC.

About EventChain

EventChain (EVC) is a coin. EventChain’s total supply is 84,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 31,250,497 coins. The Reddit community for EventChain is https://reddit.com/r/eventchain. The official website for EventChain is eventchain.io. EventChain’s official Twitter account is @EventChain_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.

EventChain Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “EventChain is a decentralized network that aimed at improving the ticketing industry, providing the additional benefits of using a blockchain as the a transaction and incentive layer. The EventChain system encourages everyone in the ecosystem, including all stake holders such as event managers of sport and concert events, party organizers, social clubs and ticket purchasers to sell or buy SmartTickets using EVC Tokens and other traditional payment methods. EVC is an ERC20 token based on the Ethereum blockchain. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as EventChain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade EventChain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase EventChain using one of the exchanges listed above.

