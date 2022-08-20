Everspin Technologies (NASDAQ:MRAM) Issues Q3 2022 Earnings Guidance

Everspin Technologies (NASDAQ:MRAM – Get Rating) updated its third quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 0-$0.05 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.04. The company issued revenue guidance of $14.40 million-$15.40 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $15.75 million.

Everspin Technologies Trading Down 5.0 %

NASDAQ:MRAM traded down $0.39 on Friday, hitting $7.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 235,298 shares, compared to its average volume of 205,880. Everspin Technologies has a one year low of $4.71 and a one year high of $14.36. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $5.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $150.19 million, a P/E ratio of 18.63 and a beta of 1.31.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of Everspin Technologies from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, May 20th.

Insider Activity at Everspin Technologies

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Everspin Technologies

In related news, VP Troy Winslow sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.36, for a total transaction of $63,600.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 23,113 shares in the company, valued at approximately $146,998.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other Everspin Technologies news, Director Michael B. Gustafson sold 28,227 shares of Everspin Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.51, for a total transaction of $211,984.77. Following the transaction, the director now owns 36,748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $275,977.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, VP Troy Winslow sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.36, for a total value of $63,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 23,113 shares in the company, valued at approximately $146,998.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 45,408 shares of company stock worth $311,561 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 4.13% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MRAM. PDT Partners LLC increased its position in Everspin Technologies by 13.6% in the first quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 21,588 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $188,000 after buying an additional 2,588 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Everspin Technologies by 12.4% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 45,088 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $393,000 after acquiring an additional 4,961 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Everspin Technologies by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 269,806 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,350,000 after acquiring an additional 6,300 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Everspin Technologies during the second quarter valued at about $55,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Everspin Technologies by 39.9% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 56,919 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $496,000 after buying an additional 16,245 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 54.57% of the company’s stock.

About Everspin Technologies

Everspin Technologies, Inc manufactures and sells magnetoresistive random access memory (MRAM) products in the United States, Hong Kong, Japan, China, Canada, and internationally. It offers Toggle MRAM, spin-transfer torque MRAM, and tunnel magneto resistance sensor products, as well as foundry services for embedded MRAM.

