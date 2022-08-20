Everspin Technologies (NASDAQ:MRAM) Issues Q3 2022 Earnings Guidance

Everspin Technologies (NASDAQ:MRAM – Get Rating) updated its third quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 0-$0.05 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.04. The company issued revenue guidance of $14.40 million-$15.40 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $15.75 million.
Everspin Technologies Trading Down 5.0 %
NASDAQ:MRAM traded down $0.39 on Friday, hitting $7.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 235,298 shares, compared to its average volume of 205,880. Everspin Technologies has a one year low of $4.71 and a one year high of $14.36. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $5.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $150.19 million, a P/E ratio of 18.63 and a beta of 1.31.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of Everspin Technologies from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, May 20th.
Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MRAM. PDT Partners LLC increased its position in Everspin Technologies by 13.6% in the first quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 21,588 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $188,000 after buying an additional 2,588 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Everspin Technologies by 12.4% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 45,088 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $393,000 after acquiring an additional 4,961 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Everspin Technologies by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 269,806 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,350,000 after acquiring an additional 6,300 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Everspin Technologies during the second quarter valued at about $55,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Everspin Technologies by 39.9% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 56,919 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $496,000 after buying an additional 16,245 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 54.57% of the company’s stock.
About Everspin Technologies
Everspin Technologies, Inc manufactures and sells magnetoresistive random access memory (MRAM) products in the United States, Hong Kong, Japan, China, Canada, and internationally. It offers Toggle MRAM, spin-transfer torque MRAM, and tunnel magneto resistance sensor products, as well as foundry services for embedded MRAM.
