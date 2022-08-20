Evoke Pharma (NASDAQ:EVOK) Share Price Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $4.59

Evoke Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVOK – Get Rating)’s share price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $4.59 and traded as low as $2.64. Evoke Pharma shares last traded at $2.79, with a volume of 52,030 shares changing hands.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Evoke Pharma in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

Evoke Pharma Stock Down 2.9 %

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 10.65 and a quick ratio of 10.45.

Evoke Pharma ( NASDAQ:EVOK Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.71) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Evoke Pharma had a negative net margin of 372.04% and a negative return on equity of 185.09%. The business had revenue of $0.46 million during the quarter.

Evoke Pharma, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, primarily focuses on the development and commercialization of drugs for the treatment of gastroenterological disorders and diseases. It is developing Gimoti, a metoclopramide nasal spray that has completed Phase 3 clinical trials to treat symptoms associated with acute and recurrent diabetic gastroparesis in females.

