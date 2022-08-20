Evonik Industries (FRA:EVK) Given a €25.00 Price Target by Berenberg Bank Analysts

Berenberg Bank set a €25.00 ($25.51) price target on Evonik Industries (FRA:EVK – Get Rating) in a report released on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group set a €21.50 ($21.94) price objective on Evonik Industries in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €35.00 ($35.71) target price on Evonik Industries in a research note on Monday, August 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €20.90 ($21.33) target price on Evonik Industries in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €36.00 ($36.73) target price on Evonik Industries in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €28.00 ($28.57) target price on Evonik Industries in a research note on Monday, August 8th.

Evonik Industries Price Performance

Shares of FRA EVK opened at €19.95 ($20.35) on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is €21.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is €24.18. Evonik Industries has a 1-year low of €26.78 ($27.33) and a 1-year high of €32.97 ($33.64).

Evonik Industries Company Profile

Evonik Industries AG engages in the specialty chemicals business. It operates through Specialty Additives, Nutrition & Care, Smart Materials, Performance Materials, and Technology & Infrastructure segments. The Specialty Additives segment provides polyurethane additives, organically modified silicones, isophorones, epoxy curing agents, oil additives, fumed silicas, matting agents, TAA and TAA derivatives, and acetylenic diol-based surfactants for consumer goods and specialized industrial applications.

