EXMO Coin (EXM) Achieves Market Cap of $2.01 Million

EXMO Coin (EXM) traded up 1.7% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on August 20th. During the last seven days, EXMO Coin has traded down 2.2% against the dollar. One EXMO Coin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0187 or 0.00000089 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. EXMO Coin has a total market capitalization of $2.01 million and $66,669.00 worth of EXMO Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get EXMO Coin alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004727 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21,155.56 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004726 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004723 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00003698 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002417 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $26.72 or 0.00126281 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.88 or 0.00032511 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 34.6% against the dollar and now trades at $21.35 or 0.00100906 BTC.

About EXMO Coin

EXMO Coin is a coin. It launched on July 5th, 2019. EXMO Coin’s total supply is 1,223,754,723 coins and its circulating supply is 107,375,446 coins. EXMO Coin’s official website is exmo.money/en/?v=1. EXMO Coin’s official Twitter account is @Exmo_com and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for EXMO Coin is medium.com/exmo-official.

EXMO Coin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “EXMO Coin is the utility token of the EXMO Exchange. It has launched its token to optimize the users' experience and give them access to the countless benefits of the EXMO exchange. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as EXMO Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade EXMO Coin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy EXMO Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for EXMO Coin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for EXMO Coin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.