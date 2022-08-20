extraDNA (XDNA) Hits Market Cap of $60,686.68

extraDNA (XDNA) traded up 1.8% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on August 20th. One extraDNA coin can now be purchased for about $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges. extraDNA has a total market capitalization of $60,686.68 and approximately $34,533.00 worth of extraDNA was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, extraDNA has traded down 45% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

extraDNA Coin Profile

extraDNA (CRYPTO:XDNA) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the HEX hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 18th, 2018. extraDNA’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,190,020,231 coins. extraDNA’s official website is xhumanity.org. extraDNA’s official Twitter account is @XDNA_Official and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for extraDNA is medium.com/@xHumanity. The Reddit community for extraDNA is https://reddit.com/r/xHumanity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling extraDNA

According to CryptoCompare, “XDNA is a PoW/PoS cryptocurrency that uses the Keccak algorithm. XDNA features a second layer network of masternodes that process private and near-instant transactions. It also has another feature named BitGun that aims to provide dynamic changed block rewards. In addition, a dual mining mode in Claymore's miner option is available to the user. XDNA foundation is associated with XDNA and it is a non-commercial charity fund that aims to make use of modern technologies to spread their donations around the world. 3 levels of masternodes:XDNA Light Node (XDNA-LN) required for masternode 5000 coinsXDNA Medium Node (XDNA-MN) required for masternode 10000 coinsXDNA Full Node (XDNA-FN) required for masternode 50000 coins XDNA website and social media are down. “

