Fear Market Cap Achieves $1.13 Million (FEAR)

Fear (FEAR) traded 16.9% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on August 20th. One Fear coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.17 or 0.00000819 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Fear has a market capitalization of $1.13 million and approximately $1.34 million worth of Fear was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Fear has traded 14.5% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004728 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21,132.55 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004730 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004728 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00003718 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002417 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $26.72 or 0.00126313 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $6.89 or 0.00032591 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 32.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.37 or 0.00101128 BTC.

Fear Profile

Fear is a coin. It was first traded on April 30th, 2021. Fear’s total supply is 65,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,532,157 coins. Fear’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Fear

According to CryptoCompare, “Fear NFT's develop horror-based blockchain NFT games targeting teenagers and young adults. Utilising its gamer base and strong organic brand value, it aims to enrich the gaming experience for existing and new gamers by introducing game asset ownership and interactivity via those assets. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fear directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Fear should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Fear using one of the exchanges listed above.

