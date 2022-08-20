Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $6.10-$6.25 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Federal Realty Investment Trust Stock Performance

FRT stock traded down $1.99 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $110.05. 331,675 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 677,782. Federal Realty Investment Trust has a 52-week low of $92.02 and a 52-week high of $140.51. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $101.41 and its 200 day moving average is $112.21. The stock has a market cap of $8.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.81, a PEG ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51.

Federal Realty Investment Trust Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 22nd will be given a $1.08 dividend. This is a boost from Federal Realty Investment Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.07. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 21st. This represents a $4.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.93%. Federal Realty Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 123.70%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Insiders Place Their Bets

A number of research firms have weighed in on FRT. Raymond James upgraded shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from a market perform rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $140.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from $126.00 to $108.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 25th. Bank of America raised Federal Realty Investment Trust from a neutral rating to a buy rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $110.00 to $130.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Federal Realty Investment Trust in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. They issued a neutral rating and a $104.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from $117.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $125.20.

In other Federal Realty Investment Trust news, Director David W. Faeder bought 10,565 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 21st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $95.84 per share, with a total value of $1,012,549.60. Following the transaction, the director now owns 23,878 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,288,467.52. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Federal Realty Investment Trust

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new position in Federal Realty Investment Trust in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,481,079,000. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 62.6% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,330,651 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $162,432,000 after buying an additional 512,382 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,816,925 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $962,292,000 after buying an additional 351,320 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 113.4% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 468,254 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $44,831,000 after purchasing an additional 248,778 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. raised its position in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 55.0% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 447,974 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $54,683,000 after acquiring an additional 159,043 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.07% of the company’s stock.

Federal Realty Investment Trust Company Profile

Federal Realty is a recognized leader in the ownership, operation and redevelopment of high-quality retail-based properties located primarily in major coastal markets from Washington, DC to Boston as well as San Francisco and Los Angeles. Founded in 1962, Federal Realty's mission is to deliver long-term, sustainable growth through investing in communities where retail demand exceeds supply.

