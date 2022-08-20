FEG Token (FEG) Trading 12% Lower Over Last Week

FEG Token (FEG) traded down 0.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on August 20th. In the last week, FEG Token has traded down 12% against the U.S. dollar. One FEG Token coin can now be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. FEG Token has a market capitalization of $18.37 million and approximately $211,584.00 worth of FEG Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004703 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 37.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001602 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00002163 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $165.45 or 0.00778122 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

FEG Token Profile

FEG Token’s genesis date was January 31st, 2021. FEG Token’s official Twitter account is @FEGtoken. The Reddit community for FEG Token is https://reddit.com/r/FegToken_Official.

FEG Token Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The main idea behind FEG is to provide a decentralized transaction network which operates on the Ethereum blockchain. The path forward for FEG is determined by market fluctuations, but the model it runs on begs FEG to succeed. FEG is a deflationary token with a max circulating supply of 100 Quadrillion. On each transaction, a tax of 1% will be distributed to the holders and a further 1% will be burnt, hence incentivizing holders to hodl and decreasing the supply overtime. As the supply decreases, the scarcity of the token increases. This inversely-proportional relationship constitutes a supply and demand model. Furthermore, there is no limit as to how many tokens can be burnt. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as FEG Token directly using US dollars.

