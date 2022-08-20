FIGS (NYSE:FIGS) Shares Down 6.7%

FIGS, Inc. (NYSE:FIGS – Get Rating) was down 6.7% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $11.76 and last traded at $11.76. Approximately 86,638 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 3,001,250 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.60.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on FIGS shares. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of FIGS from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $14.00 to $7.00 in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on shares of FIGS from $45.00 to $22.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 16th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of FIGS from $26.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 13th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of FIGS from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 5th. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of FIGS from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $32.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Monday, May 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.77.

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.91. The stock has a market cap of $1.79 billion, a PE ratio of 63.53, a PEG ratio of 40.79 and a beta of 1.65.

FIGS ( NYSE:FIGS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.01. FIGS had a net margin of 7.18% and a return on equity of 16.83%. The firm had revenue of $122.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $117.96 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.26) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that FIGS, Inc. will post 0.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Michael J. Soenen purchased 10,000 shares of FIGS stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 11th. The shares were bought at an average price of $12.76 per share, for a total transaction of $127,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 34,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $439,263. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Gladius Capital Management LP increased its position in shares of FIGS by 22.2% during the first quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP now owns 3,709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 674 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in shares of FIGS by 0.5% during the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 165,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,504,000 after buying an additional 833 shares during the period. FourThought Financial LLC boosted its stake in FIGS by 52.3% during the first quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 2,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 982 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in FIGS by 12.8% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 9,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,000 after acquiring an additional 1,129 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its stake in FIGS by 8.6% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 22,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $484,000 after acquiring an additional 1,782 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.56% of the company’s stock.

FIGS, Inc operates as a direct-to-consumer healthcare apparel and lifestyle company in the United States. It designs and sells healthcare apparel and other non-scrub offerings, such as lab coats, under scrubs, outerwear, activewear, loungewear, compression socks footwear, and masks. It also offers sports bras, performance leggings, tops, super-soft pima cotton tops, vests, and jackets.

