Financial Advocates Investment Management Acquires New Stake in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHD)

Financial Advocates Investment Management acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHD – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 27,934 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,319,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SPHD. Truist Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF by 263.2% during the first quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 441,804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,858,000 after acquiring an additional 320,163 shares in the last quarter. Bedell Frazier Investment Counseling LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $13,214,000. Prudential PLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF in the fourth quarter worth $9,282,000. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $149,000. Finally, Lake Hills Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $5,615,000.

Get Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF alerts:

Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of SPHD stock opened at $46.57 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $44.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $45.82. Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF has a 52-week low of $41.53 and a 52-week high of $49.61.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPHD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.