First Tin (LON:1SN) Shares Down 0.9%

First Tin Plc (LON:1SN – Get Rating) shares fell 0.9% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as GBX 13.50 ($0.16) and last traded at GBX 13.50 ($0.16). 185,918 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 43% from the average session volume of 328,627 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 13.63 ($0.16).

First Tin Stock Up 2.8 %

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 14.87. The stock has a market cap of £36.84 million and a P/E ratio of -13.88.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Charles Cannon Brookes bought 808,228 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 19 ($0.23) per share, with a total value of £153,563.32 ($185,552.59).

About First Tin

First Tin Plc operates as an exploration and development group focused on tin and associated metals in Germany and Australia. Its flagship assets include the Tellerhäuser Project in Saxony, Germany; and the Taronga Project in New South Wales, Australia. The company was incorporated in 2012 and is based in London, United Kingdom.

