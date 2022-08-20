First Trust Brazil AlphaDEX Fund (NYSEARCA:FBZ) Stock Price Down 1.1%

First Trust Brazil AlphaDEX Fund (NYSEARCA:FBZ – Get Rating) shares fell 1.1% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $10.96 and last traded at $11.11. 21,848 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 39% from the average session volume of 15,687 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.24.

First Trust Brazil AlphaDEX Fund Stock Performance

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $10.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.95.

