First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DVLU) Stock Price Up 0.8%

First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DVLU – Get Rating) rose 0.8% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $23.91 and last traded at $23.91. Approximately 1,215 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 87% from the average daily volume of 9,176 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.72.
First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Value ETF Stock Down 1.0 %
The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $22.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.19.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Value ETF (DVLU)
- 2 EV Suppliers Powering To Gains After Raising Views
- Applied Materials Results Show A Slowing Semiconductor Market
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 8/15 – 8/19
- Apple’s Stock Could Be On The Verge Of Another 30% Rally
- Near-Term Headwinds Present An Opportunity In Ross Stores
Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.