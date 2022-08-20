First Trust DorseyWright DALI 1 ETF (NYSEARCA:DALI) Shares Down 0%

First Trust DorseyWright DALI 1 ETF (NYSEARCA:DALI – Get Rating) shares fell 0% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $25.51 and last traded at $25.56. 3,155 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 89% from the average session volume of 28,945 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.57.
First Trust DorseyWright DALI 1 ETF Stock Up 0.4 %
The business has a fifty day moving average price of $25.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.45.
