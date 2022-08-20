First Trust Dow Jones International Internet ETF (NYSEARCA:FDNI) Stock Price Down 2.3%

Shares of First Trust Dow Jones International Internet ETF (NYSEARCA:FDNI – Get Rating) traded down 2.3% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $22.75 and last traded at $22.82. 14,544 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 13% from the average session volume of 16,717 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.37.

First Trust Dow Jones International Internet ETF Stock Down 2.3 %

The company has a fifty day moving average of $23.55 and a 200-day moving average of $24.81.

