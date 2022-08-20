First Trust Eurozone AlphaDEX ETF (NYSEARCA:FEUZ) Stock Price Down 2.8%

Shares of First Trust Eurozone AlphaDEX ETF (NYSEARCA:FEUZ – Get Rating) dropped 2.8% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $33.61 and last traded at $33.61. Approximately 2,043 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 81% from the average daily volume of 10,590 shares. The stock had previously closed at $34.58.

First Trust Eurozone AlphaDEX ETF Trading Down 2.8 %

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $34.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $38.35.

