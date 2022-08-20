First Trust Japan AlphaDEX Fund (NYSEARCA:FJP) Trading Down 0.2%

First Trust Japan AlphaDEX Fund (NYSEARCA:FJP – Get Rating)’s stock price fell 0.2% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $42.36 and last traded at $42.59. 411 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 83% from the average session volume of 2,407 shares. The stock had previously closed at $42.68.
First Trust Japan AlphaDEX Fund Trading Down 0.2 %
The company has a fifty day moving average price of $41.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $45.06.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on First Trust Japan AlphaDEX Fund (FJP)
- Near-Term Headwinds Present An Opportunity In Ross Stores
- Apple’s Stock Could Be On The Verge Of Another 30% Rally
- Is Sanofi A Buy, Despite Recent Stumbles?
- Institutional Support For TJX Companies May Cap Gains
- If You Hate Speed Cameras, Then You’ll Like Verra Mobility Stock
Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Japan AlphaDEX Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Japan AlphaDEX Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.