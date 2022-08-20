FlexShares Global Upstream Natural Resources Index Fund (NYSEARCA:GUNR) Trading 1.2% Higher

FlexShares Global Upstream Natural Resources Index Fund (NYSEARCA:GUNR – Get Rating)’s stock price rose 1.2% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $42.78 and last traded at $42.73. Approximately 1,260,823 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 32% from the average daily volume of 1,853,076 shares. The stock had previously closed at $42.23.

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $40.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $43.72.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of FlexShares Global Upstream Natural Resources Index Fund by 346.5% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 1,663 shares during the last quarter. SVB Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of FlexShares Global Upstream Natural Resources Index Fund by 12.2% during the second quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 820,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,533,000 after acquiring an additional 89,268 shares during the period. West Michigan Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of FlexShares Global Upstream Natural Resources Index Fund by 7.2% during the second quarter. West Michigan Advisors LLC now owns 66,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,638,000 after acquiring an additional 4,446 shares during the period. Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new position in FlexShares Global Upstream Natural Resources Index Fund during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,537,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG purchased a new position in FlexShares Global Upstream Natural Resources Index Fund during the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000.

