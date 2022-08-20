Flixxo Hits 1-Day Volume of $22.00 (FLIXX)

Flixxo (FLIXX) traded 18.7% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on August 20th. During the last seven days, Flixxo has traded down 18.9% against the US dollar. Flixxo has a total market capitalization of $119,783.98 and $22.00 worth of Flixxo was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Flixxo coin can now be bought for about $0.0014 or 0.00000007 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here's how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Flixxo Profile

FLIXX is a coin. It was first traded on October 24th, 2017. Flixxo’s total supply is 222,151,329 coins and its circulating supply is 84,323,675 coins. Flixxo’s official website is www.flixxo.com. Flixxo’s official Twitter account is @flixxo and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Flixxo is /r/Flixxo and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Flixxo

According to CryptoCompare, “Flixxo is a decentralized video sharing platform, similar to Popcorn Time. This streaming service aims to ensure that its users are the owners and beneficiaries of their content. FLIXX is an Ethereum-based ERC20 token that serves as a currency on Flixxo's ecosystem. It is used by users to watch videos, by producers to monetize their work and incentivize the network, and by advertisers to pay for a moment of the users' attention. “

