Flowers Foods, Inc. (NYSE:FLO) Shares Sold by Dean Investment Associates LLC

Dean Investment Associates LLC cut its holdings in shares of Flowers Foods, Inc. (NYSE:FLO – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 225,346 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,364 shares during the period. Flowers Foods comprises approximately 1.0% of Dean Investment Associates LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Dean Investment Associates LLC owned approximately 0.11% of Flowers Foods worth $5,794,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its stake in shares of Flowers Foods by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 41,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,131,000 after purchasing an additional 476 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its stake in shares of Flowers Foods by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 9,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $263,000 after purchasing an additional 539 shares in the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Flowers Foods by 23.2% during the fourth quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 3,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 678 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in shares of Flowers Foods by 5.6% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 13,108 shares of the company’s stock worth $337,000 after purchasing an additional 692 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL increased its stake in shares of Flowers Foods by 2.4% during the first quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 34,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $887,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.99% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on FLO. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Flowers Foods from $27.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. StockNews.com raised shares of Flowers Foods from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday.

In other Flowers Foods news, CEO Ryals Mcmullian sold 143,020 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.97, for a total transaction of $4,000,269.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,781,580 shares in the company, valued at approximately $49,830,792.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Company insiders own 11.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Flowers Foods stock traded up $0.22 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $28.35. The stock had a trading volume of 899,254 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,149,418. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $26.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $26.73. Flowers Foods, Inc. has a 12-month low of $22.78 and a 12-month high of $29.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The firm has a market cap of $6.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.07 and a beta of 0.27.

Flowers Foods (NYSE:FLO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.04. Flowers Foods had a net margin of 4.75% and a return on equity of 18.62%. The business had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.12 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.32 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Flowers Foods, Inc. will post 1.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 2nd will be issued a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 1st. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.10%. Flowers Foods’s dividend payout ratio is currently 87.13%.

Flowers Foods, Inc produces and markets packaged bakery products in the United States. It offers fresh breads, buns, rolls, snack cakes, and tortillas, as well as frozen breads and rolls under the Nature's Own, Dave's Killer Bread, Wonder, Canyon Bakehouse, Mrs. Freshley's, and Tastykake brand names.

