Fluence Energy (NASDAQ:FLNC) Price Target Raised to $15.00

Fluence Energy (NASDAQ:FLNC – Get Rating) had its price target lifted by The Goldman Sachs Group from $9.50 to $15.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

FLNC has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group began coverage on Fluence Energy in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. They set a buy rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Fluence Energy from $37.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Fluence Energy from $16.00 to $13.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 13th. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on Fluence Energy from $25.00 to $15.00 in a report on Friday, May 13th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group initiated coverage on Fluence Energy in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. They issued a buy rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Fluence Energy presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $30.67.

Get Fluence Energy alerts:

Fluence Energy Trading Down 6.6 %

FLNC stock opened at $16.40 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.83 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.51. Fluence Energy has a 1-year low of $4.96 and a 1-year high of $39.40. The stock has a market cap of $2.83 billion and a P/E ratio of -8.32.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Fluence Energy

In related news, Director Cynthia A. Arnold acquired 10,000 shares of Fluence Energy stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $10.13 per share, with a total value of $101,300.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $101,300. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . In other news, SVP Seyed Madaeni sold 84,208 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.15, for a total transaction of $854,711.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Cynthia A. Arnold purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $10.13 per share, for a total transaction of $101,300.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $101,300. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 0.01% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FLNC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in Fluence Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $106,061,000. Electron Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in Fluence Energy by 29.8% in the 1st quarter. Electron Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,333,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,597,000 after acquiring an additional 535,160 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC acquired a new stake in Fluence Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $62,854,000. Winslow Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Fluence Energy by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. Winslow Capital Management LLC now owns 1,582,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,744,000 after acquiring an additional 94,533 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in Fluence Energy by 109.7% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,437,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,842,000 after acquiring an additional 752,009 shares during the last quarter.

Fluence Energy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Fluence Energy, Inc provides energy storage products and services, and artificial intelligence enabled digital applications for renewables and storage applications worldwide. The company sells energy storage products with integrated hardware, software, and digital intelligence, as well as engineering and delivery services to support the deployment of its storage products; operational and maintenance, and energy storage-as-a-service; and digital applications and solutions.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Fluence Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fluence Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.