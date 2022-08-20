Flux Reaches 24 Hour Volume of $485,455.00 (FLX)

Flux (FLX) traded 4.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on August 20th. Over the last seven days, Flux has traded down 22.6% against the U.S. dollar. One Flux coin can now be bought for about $0.0584 or 0.00000275 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Flux has a market cap of $875,953.80 and approximately $485,455.00 worth of Flux was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $64.15 or 0.00301783 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $24.58 or 0.00115617 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $15.97 or 0.00075144 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00002093 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0147 or 0.00000069 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00001236 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00004000 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

TENT (TENT) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0455 or 0.00000214 BTC.

Ycash (YEC) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0846 or 0.00000398 BTC.

Flux Profile

Flux is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 31st, 2018. The official message board for Flux is medium.com/@dataminenetwork. The Reddit community for Flux is https://reddit.com/r/dataminecrypto and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Flux is datamine.network. Flux’s official Twitter account is @dataminenetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Flux

According to CryptoCompare, “Zelcash is a PoW/PoS hybrid cryptocurrency based on the Equihash algorithm. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Flux directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Flux should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Flux using one of the exchanges listed above.

