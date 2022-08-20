Foot Locker (NYSE:FL) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Foot Locker (NYSE:FL – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $4.25-$4.45 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.42. The company issued revenue guidance of $8.33 billion-$8.42 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $8.47 billion. Foot Locker also updated its FY23 guidance to $4.25-4.45 EPS.

Foot Locker Stock Up 20.0 %

Shares of FL stock opened at $38.39 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 1.44. Foot Locker has a twelve month low of $23.85 and a twelve month high of $61.50. The company has a market capitalization of $3.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.80, a PEG ratio of 0.22 and a beta of 1.36.

Foot Locker (NYSE:FL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 20th. The athletic footwear retailer reported $1.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.13. Foot Locker had a return on equity of 23.04% and a net margin of 9.18%. The business had revenue of $2.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.21 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.96 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Foot Locker will post 4.44 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 14th will be given a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.17%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 13th. Foot Locker’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.00%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on FL. Citigroup raised Foot Locker from a sell rating to a neutral rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $25.00 to $38.00 in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Foot Locker from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Foot Locker from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Monday, May 23rd. UBS Group dropped their price objective on Foot Locker from $35.00 to $28.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Finally, OTR Global downgraded Foot Locker to a positive rating in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $39.19.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Foot Locker by 68.3% in the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,336 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 542 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its position in shares of Foot Locker by 659.5% in the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 3,600 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $107,000 after buying an additional 3,126 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd raised its position in shares of Foot Locker by 184.8% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 3,976 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $118,000 after buying an additional 2,580 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of Foot Locker by 316.0% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,524 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $164,000 after buying an additional 4,196 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in Foot Locker during the first quarter valued at about $169,000. 83.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Foot Locker, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an athletic footwear and apparel retailer. The company engages in the retail of athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, equipment, and team licensed merchandise under the Foot Locker, Lady Foot Locker, Kids Foot Locker, Champs Sports, Eastbay, atmos, WSS, Footaction, and Sidestep brand names.

