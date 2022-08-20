Franklin Exponential Data ETF (BATS:XDAT) Trading Up 0%

Shares of Franklin Exponential Data ETF (BATS:XDAT – Get Rating) were up 0% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $19.09 and last traded at $19.09. Approximately 264 shares changed hands during trading, The stock had previously closed at $19.08.

Franklin Exponential Data ETF Stock Performance

The company has a 50 day moving average of $17.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.36.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Franklin Exponential Data ETF stock. Truist Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Franklin Exponential Data ETF (BATS:XDAT – Get Rating) by 23.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 16,685 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,153 shares during the quarter. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in Franklin Exponential Data ETF were worth $381,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

