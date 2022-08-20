Frenchie Network 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $8,835.00 (FREN)

Frenchie Network (FREN) traded 0.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on August 20th. One Frenchie Network coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Frenchie Network has traded 2.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. Frenchie Network has a market capitalization of $117,152.00 and approximately $8,835.00 worth of Frenchie Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:
- JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tarality (TARAL) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004706 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 37.7% against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001605 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00002141 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $165.39 or 0.00778225 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
About Frenchie Network
Frenchie Network’s official Twitter account is @FrenchieToken.
Buying and Selling Frenchie Network
Receive News & Updates for Frenchie Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Frenchie Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.