FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – April (BATS:DAPR) Shares Up 0.1%

Shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – April (BATS:DAPR – Get Rating) were up 0.1% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $30.99 and last traded at $30.96. Approximately 9,875 shares were traded during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at $30.92.

FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – April Stock Performance

The business has a 50 day moving average of $29.78 and a 200 day moving average of $30.47.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF - April Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF - April and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.