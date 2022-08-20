GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust (NYSE:GNT) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.03

GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust (NYSE:GNT – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, August 19th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 17th will be paid a dividend of 0.03 per share by the investment management company on Monday, October 24th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 14th.

GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust has decreased its dividend by an average of 15.7% per year over the last three years.

Get GAMCO Natural Resources Gold & Income Trust alerts:

GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE GNT opened at $4.76 on Friday. GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust has a 12 month low of $4.48 and a 12 month high of $5.84. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.20.

Institutional Trading of GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust

About GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust by 18.6% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 49,170 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $275,000 after acquiring an additional 7,727 shares during the period. Quantedge Capital Pte Ltd lifted its stake in shares of GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust by 8.4% in the 1st quarter. Quantedge Capital Pte Ltd now owns 71,998 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $402,000 after purchasing an additional 5,600 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust by 140.3% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 182,050 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,017,000 after purchasing an additional 106,296 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust by 11.9% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 296,212 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,656,000 after purchasing an additional 31,559 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in shares of GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 354,247 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,980,000 after purchasing an additional 7,423 shares during the period.

(Get Rating)

GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc The fund is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The fund invests in securities of companies principally engaged in natural resource and gold industries and by writing covered call options on the underlying equity securities.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for GAMCO Natural Resources Gold & Income Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GAMCO Natural Resources Gold & Income Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.