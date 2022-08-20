GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust (NYSE:GNT) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.03

GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust (NYSE:GNT – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, August 19th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 17th will be paid a dividend of 0.03 per share by the investment management company on Monday, October 24th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 14th.
GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust has decreased its dividend by an average of 15.7% per year over the last three years.
GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust Stock Performance
Shares of NYSE GNT opened at $4.76 on Friday. GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust has a 12 month low of $4.48 and a 12 month high of $5.84. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.20.
About GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust
GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc The fund is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The fund invests in securities of companies principally engaged in natural resource and gold industries and by writing covered call options on the underlying equity securities.
