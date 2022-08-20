GAMEE Hits 1-Day Volume of $477,980.00 (GMEE)

GAMEE (GMEE) traded 1.9% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on August 20th. Over the last week, GAMEE has traded down 29.1% against the US dollar. GAMEE has a market cap of $3.99 million and approximately $477,980.00 worth of GAMEE was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One GAMEE coin can currently be bought for $0.0113 or 0.00000053 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:
- JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tarality (TARAL) traded 8.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004707 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 37.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001595 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00002119 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $165.42 or 0.00778600 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
About GAMEE
GAMEE’s total supply is 3,180,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 352,023,386 coins. GAMEE’s official Twitter account is @GameeApp.
Buying and Selling GAMEE
