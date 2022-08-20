Gera Coin Reaches One Day Volume of $82,535.00 (GERA)

Gera Coin (GERA) traded down 95.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on August 20th. In the last seven days, Gera Coin has traded 96.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. Gera Coin has a market cap of $39.79 million and approximately $82,535.00 worth of Gera Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Gera Coin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0151 or 0.00000071 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004703 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 37.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001601 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00002179 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $165.44 or 0.00778046 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gera Coin Profile

Gera Coin’s genesis date was October 30th, 2020. Gera Coin’s total supply is 8,800,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,639,999,900 coins. Gera Coin’s official Twitter account is @GeraCoin.

Buying and Selling Gera Coin

According to CryptoCompare, “GERA Coin is a payment-for-delivery app that uses cryptocurrency and blockchain technology. It uses blockchain technology to enable automatic conversion from fiat to cryptocurrency, allowing both crypto and non-crypto users to send payment for deliveries. With the GERA App, users can also send money to their peers, as well as pay for products of merchants who will integrate GERA Coin as one of their payment means. “

