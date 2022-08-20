GET Protocol Achieves Market Capitalization of $18.80 Million (GET)

GET Protocol (GET) traded down 10.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on August 19th. Over the last week, GET Protocol has traded 16.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. GET Protocol has a market cap of $18.80 million and $94,913.00 worth of GET Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One GET Protocol coin can currently be purchased for $1.65 or 0.00007816 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004735 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $21,124.58 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004733 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004730 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00003761 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002420 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $26.81 or 0.00126897 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $7.07 or 0.00033482 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.27 or 0.00077025 BTC.

GET Protocol Profile

GET Protocol (GET) is a coin. It was first traded on October 13th, 2017. GET Protocol’s total supply is 23,368,773 coins and its circulating supply is 11,388,258 coins. The official message board for GET Protocol is blog.guts.tickets. The official website for GET Protocol is guts.tickets. GET Protocol’s official Twitter account is @GUTStickets and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for GET Protocol is /r/GETprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling GET Protocol

According to CryptoCompare, “The Guaranteed Entrance Token (GET) Protocol, initiated by GUTS Tickets, is a smart ticketing protocol that facilitates the sale of tickets by issuing smart tickets to wallet addresses on the blockchain. The GET team vision is that end-users do not need any technical knowledge in order to use the platform. With this in mind, GUTS has facilitated many events with its application over the last year and has actually sold thousands of real-world tickets in The Netherlands. Together with industry advisers such as manager of No. 1 DJ in the World of Martin Garrix and booker of Adèle the GET team plan to build an honest and transparent ticketing industry. The GET token is an ERC-20 token that will be used to purchase event's tickets. “

