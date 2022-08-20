GET Protocol Reaches Market Cap of $18.48 Million (GET)

GET Protocol (GET) traded down 1.4% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on August 20th. One GET Protocol coin can now be purchased for $1.62 or 0.00007636 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. GET Protocol has a market cap of $18.48 million and approximately $1,184.00 worth of GET Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, GET Protocol has traded 18% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get GET Protocol alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004705 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $21,255.65 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004705 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004700 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00003747 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002405 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $26.92 or 0.00126660 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 37.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.76 or 0.00107090 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.95 or 0.00032691 BTC.

About GET Protocol

GET Protocol is a coin. Its genesis date was October 13th, 2017. GET Protocol’s total supply is 23,368,773 coins and its circulating supply is 11,388,258 coins. The official message board for GET Protocol is blog.guts.tickets. GET Protocol’s official Twitter account is @GUTStickets and its Facebook page is accessible here. GET Protocol’s official website is guts.tickets. The Reddit community for GET Protocol is /r/GETprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

GET Protocol Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The Guaranteed Entrance Token (GET) Protocol, initiated by GUTS Tickets, is a smart ticketing protocol that facilitates the sale of tickets by issuing smart tickets to wallet addresses on the blockchain. The GET team vision is that end-users do not need any technical knowledge in order to use the platform. With this in mind, GUTS has facilitated many events with its application over the last year and has actually sold thousands of real-world tickets in The Netherlands. Together with industry advisers such as manager of No. 1 DJ in the World of Martin Garrix and booker of Adèle the GET team plan to build an honest and transparent ticketing industry. The GET token is an ERC-20 token that will be used to purchase event's tickets. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GET Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GET Protocol should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase GET Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for GET Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for GET Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.