GeyserCoin Price Up 72.7% Over Last Week (GSR)

GeyserCoin (GSR) traded 116.8% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on August 20th. One GeyserCoin coin can currently be purchased for $0.0053 or 0.00000025 BTC on popular exchanges. GeyserCoin has a market capitalization of $9,045.12 and approximately $2.00 worth of GeyserCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, GeyserCoin has traded up 72.7% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get GeyserCoin alerts:

Infinitecoin (IFC) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

42-coin (42) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $38,080.00 or 1.79999998 BTC.

ChessCoin (CHESS) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0180 or 0.00000085 BTC.

HiCoin (XHI) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

LiteDoge (LDOGE) traded 15.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

SmileyCoin (SMLY) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Pakcoin (PAK) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0036 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Zennies (ZENI) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

AquariusCoin (ARCO) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0262 or 0.00000124 BTC.

Emerald Crypto (EMD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0036 or 0.00000009 BTC.

GeyserCoin Coin Profile

GeyserCoin is a coin. GeyserCoin’s total supply is 1,710,212 coins. The official website for GeyserCoin is geysercoin.com. GeyserCoin’s official Twitter account is @GeyserCoin_Dev and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling GeyserCoin

According to CryptoCompare, “GSR is a new approach to the coin mining system. It has divided PoW and PoS, which replace each other every two weeks. Proof Of Work – GeyserCoin is gaining strength before the “eruption” and allows miners to get coins using their equipment. Proof Of Stake – the most profitable part of mining, aiming to give 100% per annum. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GeyserCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GeyserCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy GeyserCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for GeyserCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for GeyserCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.