Gladstone Commercial Co. (GOODO) To Go Ex-Dividend on August 22nd

Gladstone Commercial Co. (NASDAQ:GOODO – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, July 14th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 23rd will be paid a dividend of 0.125 per share on Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.07%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 22nd.
Gladstone Commercial has decreased its dividend by an average of 26.3% per year over the last three years.
Gladstone Commercial Stock Up 0.8 %
NASDAQ GOODO opened at $24.70 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.61. Gladstone Commercial has a 12-month low of $21.00 and a 12-month high of $27.98.
