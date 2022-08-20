Glenview Trust Co Acquires 787 Shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)

Glenview Trust Co lifted its position in shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 60,560 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 787 shares during the quarter. Glenview Trust Co’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $5,293,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Johnson Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 8,714 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $855,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Jackson Square Capital LLC boosted its stake in Morgan Stanley by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Jackson Square Capital LLC now owns 5,167 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $452,000 after buying an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. boosted its stake in Morgan Stanley by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 16,447 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,614,000 after buying an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Morgan Stanley by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,228 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $415,000 after buying an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Foundations Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Morgan Stanley by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,506 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $297,000 after buying an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.02% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on Morgan Stanley from $105.00 to $99.00 in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Morgan Stanley from $100.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Morgan Stanley from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 4th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Morgan Stanley from $97.00 to $80.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Morgan Stanley from $91.00 to $83.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Morgan Stanley presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $100.75.

Morgan Stanley Trading Down 1.9 %

MS stock opened at $90.01 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $154.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.16, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.41. Morgan Stanley has a twelve month low of $72.05 and a twelve month high of $109.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38. The business has a fifty day moving average of $80.80 and a 200-day moving average of $85.79.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by ($0.32). The company had revenue of $13.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.50 billion. Morgan Stanley had a net margin of 22.76% and a return on equity of 14.33%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.89 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Morgan Stanley will post 6.69 EPS for the current year.

Morgan Stanley Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 15th. Investors of record on Friday, July 29th were issued a $0.775 dividend. This represents a $3.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 28th. This is an increase from Morgan Stanley’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. Morgan Stanley’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.89%.

Morgan Stanley announced that its board has approved a share repurchase plan on Monday, June 27th that authorizes the company to repurchase $20.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the financial services provider to buy up to 14.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

About Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

See Also

