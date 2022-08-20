Glenview Trust Co Boosts Stock Position in Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI)

Glenview Trust Co increased its stake in Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI – Get Rating) by 10.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,574 shares of the health services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,330 shares during the period. Glenview Trust Co’s holdings in Cigna were worth $3,252,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CI. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Cigna during the fourth quarter valued at $78,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Cigna during the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Cigna by 150.9% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 138 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the period. First Foundation Advisors raised its stake in shares of Cigna by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. First Foundation Advisors now owns 2,110 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $506,000 after buying an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Convergence Investment Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Cigna by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,560 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $374,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. 88.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Cigna from $236.00 to $284.00 in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on Cigna from $310.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Cigna from $315.00 to $329.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 8th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price target on Cigna from $258.00 to $301.00 and gave the stock a “mkt perform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Cigna from $272.00 to $294.00 in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $305.58.

Cigna Price Performance

Shares of NYSE CI opened at $292.98 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $271.03 and a 200-day moving average of $255.42. Cigna Co. has a fifty-two week low of $191.74 and a fifty-two week high of $293.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $89.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.47, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.73.

Cigna (NYSE:CI – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The health services provider reported $6.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.62 by $0.60. Cigna had a net margin of 3.05% and a return on equity of 15.91%. The business had revenue of $45.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.34 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $5.24 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Cigna Co. will post 22.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cigna Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 7th will be paid a dividend of $1.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 6th. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.53%. Cigna’s payout ratio is 26.71%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, SVP Hoeltzel Mary T. Agoglia sold 7,044 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $286.89, for a total transaction of $2,020,853.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 8,498 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,437,991.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, CEO Eric P. Palmer sold 6,521 shares of Cigna stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.00, for a total transaction of $1,793,275.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 39,978 shares in the company, valued at $10,993,950. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Hoeltzel Mary T. Agoglia sold 7,044 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $286.89, for a total value of $2,020,853.16. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 8,498 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,437,991.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 32,898 shares of company stock worth $9,163,758 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Cigna Profile

(Get Rating)

Cigna Corporation provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy, benefits management, care delivery and management, and intelligence solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

Featured Stories

