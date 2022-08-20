Glenview Trust Co Buys 249 Shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

Glenview Trust Co grew its stake in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,422 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 249 shares during the quarter. Glenview Trust Co’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $3,614,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Jennison Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of Applied Materials in the first quarter valued at approximately $724,000. LGT Fund Management Co Ltd. increased its position in Applied Materials by 44.2% in the first quarter. LGT Fund Management Co Ltd. now owns 19,327 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $2,462,000 after buying an additional 5,927 shares during the last quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC increased its position in Applied Materials by 1.1% in the first quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 7,066,179 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $931,322,000 after buying an additional 76,909 shares during the last quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC increased its position in Applied Materials by 219.2% in the first quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 632 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 434 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Delta Investment Management LLC increased its position in Applied Materials by 31.0% in the first quarter. Delta Investment Management LLC now owns 2,727 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $359,000 after buying an additional 645 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.90% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on AMAT shares. B. Riley cut their price target on Applied Materials from $145.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 16th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Applied Materials from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Applied Materials from $95.00 to $109.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Applied Materials from $158.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on Applied Materials from $130.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Applied Materials presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $142.84.

Insider Transactions at Applied Materials

Applied Materials Stock Performance

In related news, SVP Teri A. Little sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.30, for a total value of $1,294,500.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 93,169 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,040,484.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AMAT opened at $104.63 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $98.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $114.37. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 52 week low of $82.67 and a 52 week high of $167.06. The stock has a market cap of $91.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.51.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 18th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.94 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.79 by $0.15. Applied Materials had a return on equity of 56.87% and a net margin of 26.42%. The firm had revenue of $6.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.27 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.90 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 7.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Applied Materials Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 25th will be given a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 24th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.99%. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.90%.

About Applied Materials

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

