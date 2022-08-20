Glenview Trust Co Cuts Holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV)

Glenview Trust Co reduced its position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV – Get Rating) by 0.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 24,615 shares of the company’s stock after selling 107 shares during the period. Glenview Trust Co’s holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF were worth $5,132,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 6.3% during the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 15,277,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,183,146,000 after purchasing an additional 903,819 shares during the last quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 43.7% during the fourth quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC now owns 2,097,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $463,494,000 after purchasing an additional 637,271 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 8.0% during the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,956,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $407,916,000 after purchasing an additional 144,983 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 2.6% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,560,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $325,432,000 after purchasing an additional 39,372 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 10.6% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,222,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $270,136,000 after purchasing an additional 116,917 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF stock opened at $193.19 on Friday. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $166.09 and a twelve month high of $222.59. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $180.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $191.22.

Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of large-capitalization stocks. The Fund employs a passive management investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market 750 Index, a diversified index predominantly made up of stocks of large United States companies.

