Glenview Trust Co Cuts Stock Holdings in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D)

Glenview Trust Co lowered its stake in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,331 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 160 shares during the period. Glenview Trust Co’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $1,558,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ellis Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dominion Energy during the first quarter worth about $25,000. DeDora Capital Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Dominion Energy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. West Bancorporation Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Dominion Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. bought a new position in shares of Dominion Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Rather & Kittrell Inc. purchased a new stake in Dominion Energy in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Institutional investors own 68.39% of the company’s stock.

Get Dominion Energy alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

D has been the topic of several research reports. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Dominion Energy from $87.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. UBS Group reduced their price target on Dominion Energy from $99.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Mizuho lowered their price objective on Dominion Energy from $87.00 to $81.00 in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Dominion Energy from $93.00 to $86.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Dominion Energy from $78.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $85.14.

Dominion Energy Trading Down 0.0 %

Shares of NYSE:D opened at $85.62 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $79.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $81.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $71.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.07, a PEG ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 0.41. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $70.37 and a 52-week high of $88.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.86.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The utilities provider reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.77. Dominion Energy had a net margin of 15.09% and a return on equity of 12.95%. The business had revenue of $3.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.51 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.76 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 18.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 4.11 EPS for the current year.

Dominion Energy Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 2nd will be paid a $0.6675 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 1st. This represents a $2.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.12%. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 100.00%.

Dominion Energy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Assets. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to approximately 2.7 million residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding D? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Dominion Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dominion Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.