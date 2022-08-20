Glenview Trust Co Grows Position in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

Glenview Trust Co increased its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Rating) by 15.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 128,962 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 17,050 shares during the quarter. Glenview Trust Co’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $7,666,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Gilead Sciences during the fourth quarter worth approximately $950,911,000. Capital World Investors grew its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 15.4% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 42,681,624 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,099,157,000 after buying an additional 5,705,315 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 65.1% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 9,082,069 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $659,449,000 after purchasing an additional 3,581,114 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 57,369,269 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,165,583,000 after acquiring an additional 2,187,144 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. lifted its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 1,942.9% during the 4th quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 1,010,777 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $73,393,000 after acquiring an additional 961,300 shares during the period. 80.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Gilead Sciences Price Performance

Shares of GILD stock opened at $65.34 on Friday. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 12 month low of $57.17 and a 12 month high of $74.12. The company has a market capitalization of $81.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.92, a P/E/G ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 0.34. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $61.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $61.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30.

Gilead Sciences Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be given a $0.73 dividend. This represents a $2.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 14th. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 89.02%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com cut Gilead Sciences from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on Gilead Sciences in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $70.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Gilead Sciences from $71.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Gilead Sciences in a research note on Tuesday, June 7th. They set a “hold” rating and a $63.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Gilead Sciences from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $72.40.

About Gilead Sciences

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides Biktarvy, Genvoya, Descovy, Odefsey, Truvada, Complera/ Eviplera, Stribild, and Atripla products for the treatment of HIV/AIDS; Veklury, an injection for intravenous use, for the treatment of coronavirus disease 2019; and Epclusa, Harvoni, Vosevi, Vemlidy, and Viread for the treatment of liver diseases.

