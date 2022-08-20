Glenview Trust Co Has $6.73 Million Holdings in Fluor Co. (NYSE:FLR)

Glenview Trust Co boosted its stake in Fluor Co. (NYSE:FLR – Get Rating) by 21.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 234,372 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 41,852 shares during the period. Glenview Trust Co owned about 0.17% of Fluor worth $6,725,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp increased its position in Fluor by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,560,730 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $112,969,000 after purchasing an additional 59,291 shares during the period. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Fluor by 14.2% in the fourth quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,413,237 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $84,546,000 after purchasing an additional 423,583 shares in the last quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Fluor during the 4th quarter worth approximately $72,517,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Fluor by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,403,904 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $59,544,000 after acquiring an additional 127,428 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of Fluor by 21.5% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,339,905 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $57,960,000 after acquiring an additional 414,337 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.35% of the company’s stock.

Fluor Trading Down 2.2 %

Shares of Fluor stock opened at $26.95 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The company has a market capitalization of $3.83 billion, a P/E ratio of -81.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 2.58. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.79. Fluor Co. has a 12-month low of $14.41 and a 12-month high of $31.32.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Fluor ( NYSE:FLR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 5th. The construction company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.18). The firm had revenue of $3.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.49 billion. Fluor had a negative net margin of 0.05% and a positive return on equity of 9.11%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.32 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Fluor Co. will post 1.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on FLR shares. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Fluor from $27.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 8th. Credit Suisse Group set a $26.00 target price on Fluor in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.25.

About Fluor



Fluor Corporation provides engineering, procurement, and construction (EPC); fabrication and modularization; operation and maintenance; asset integrity; and project management services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Energy Solutions, Urban Solutions, Mission Solutions, and Other. The Energy Solutions provides solutions to the energy transition markets, including asset decarbonization, carbon capture, renewable fuels, waste-to-energy, green chemicals, hydrogen, nuclear power, and other low-carbon energy sources.

