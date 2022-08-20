Glenview Trust Co Purchases 105 Shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY)

Glenview Trust Co lifted its position in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY – Get Rating) by 0.4% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 27,052 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 105 shares during the period. Glenview Trust Co’s holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF were worth $3,466,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 21.7% during the first quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 5,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $734,000 after purchasing an additional 1,024 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares Select Dividend ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $90,000. Bouvel Investment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 2.0% in the first quarter. Bouvel Investment Partners LLC now owns 18,688 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,394,000 after buying an additional 371 shares during the period. Amussen Hunsaker Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF during the fourth quarter worth $201,000. Finally, Patten Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF during the first quarter worth $209,000.

Get iShares Select Dividend ETF alerts:

iShares Select Dividend ETF Stock Down 0.7 %

DVY opened at $126.79 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $119.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $124.01. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a 12 month low of $112.29 and a 12 month high of $133.33.

iShares Select Dividend ETF Cuts Dividend

About iShares Select Dividend ETF

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 10th were given a dividend of $0.867 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 9th. This represents a $3.47 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.74%.

(Get Rating)

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DVY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Select Dividend ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Select Dividend ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.