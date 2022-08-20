Glenview Trust Co Raises Stake in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Glenview Trust Co lifted its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Rating) by 5.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,227 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 340 shares during the period. Glenview Trust Co’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $2,258,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Dravo Bay LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust during the first quarter valued at about $32,000. William Allan LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI acquired a new stake in Invesco QQQ Trust in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Aquire Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco QQQ Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.74% of the company’s stock.

QQQ opened at $322.86 on Friday. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 52 week low of $269.28 and a 52 week high of $408.71. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $299.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $320.57.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 22nd were given a $0.527 dividend. This is an increase from Invesco QQQ Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. This represents a $2.11 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 21st.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

