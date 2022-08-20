Glenview Trust Co Sells 160 Shares of MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET)

Glenview Trust Co cut its holdings in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET – Get Rating) by 0.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 43,705 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 160 shares during the quarter. Glenview Trust Co’s holdings in MetLife were worth $3,072,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of MetLife by 91.1% during the fourth quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 535 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Advisory LLC bought a new position in MetLife in the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of MetLife in the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. Sandy Spring Bank boosted its stake in shares of MetLife by 51.4% during the 1st quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 680 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tobam purchased a new position in shares of MetLife during the first quarter valued at about $51,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.65% of the company’s stock.

MetLife Stock Down 0.9 %

MET stock opened at $67.39 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $54.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.76, a P/E/G ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.13 and a quick ratio of 0.13. MetLife, Inc. has a 1-year low of $57.05 and a 1-year high of $73.18. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $62.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $66.04.

MetLife Announces Dividend

MetLife declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback plan on Wednesday, May 4th that authorizes the company to buyback $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the financial services provider to buy up to 5.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.97%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 8th. MetLife’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.75%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MET has been the topic of several research reports. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on MetLife to $81.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Barclays set a $75.00 price objective on MetLife in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. StockNews.com cut shares of MetLife from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Wolfe Research raised shares of MetLife from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $70.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of MetLife from $75.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $76.91.

About MetLife

MetLife, Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management services worldwide. It operates through five segments: U.S.; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short-and long-term disability, individual disability, pet insurance, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and general and separate account, and synthetic guaranteed interest contracts, as well as private floating rate funding agreements.

